Central North under 16s coach, Tom O'Neill, expects two players to be particularly important contributors to the Bradman Cup campaign next month.
The first is Tamworth's Archie McMaster, who had a stellar season in 2021/22 and established himself as one of the leading batting talents in the region.
The other is young Maitland batter Keanu Botha who, like McMaster, had a strong year last season despite being one of the younger batters in the age group.
"[Botha] played last year as an under 14, a bit like Archie's doing this year," O'Neill said.
"So they're playing up two years, which I think will be good. Keanu will be one of our main players in the Bradman Cup this year, he was last year as well, and I think Archie will be the same."
The presence of these two young stars in the making has led O'Neill to believe that the team's batting will be its strongest suit.
While their bowling is not by any means weak, the coach did say that they will have to compensate for the lack of an out-and-out quick by executing their plans to the letter.
"Batting will be our strength," O'Neill said.
"It'll be [about setting] good targets, and then having good plans and bowling to our fields I think will be key.
"It'll be about putting a good target on and then coming in with a plan to restrict the other team."
The Bradman Cup will get underway on the weekend of December 3 and 4 in Kempsey, where they will play the first three rounds, before the last three rounds will take place in Lake Macquarie from January 3 to 6.
The full squad named by Central North Cricket is as follows:
