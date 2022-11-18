The Northern Daily Leader
Court

Kynan Noel Spradbrow pleads guilty to high-range drink driving, carrying cutting weapon in North Tamworth

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
November 19 2022 - 5:30am
The 23-year-old man will find out his fate in Tamworth court later this month. File picture

A DRUNK driver will be sentenced after telling police he had a knife on him as they arrested him in a residential street in North Tamworth.

