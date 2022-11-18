A DRUNK driver will be sentenced after telling police he had a knife on him as they arrested him in a residential street in North Tamworth.
Kynan Noel Spradbrow fronted Tamworth Local Court without a solicitor when he pleaded guilty to high-range drink driving.
Magistrate Julie Soars read over the document detailing the police case and said the 23-year-old had blown a very high reading.
"We've got to accept it's serious," she said.
The court heard it was his second drink driving offence in the past five years.
She urged Spradbrow to consider seeking legal advice as sentencing would involve the "consideration" of a custodial term.
The court heard Spradbrow had been caught mid-range drink driving in 2018 and was on good behaviour orders at the time he was charged on October 22 this year.
A witness called police after 8pm that night after hearing a car "lose traction" before finding a mailbox in the middle of Johnston Street.
As the witness removed it from the road, Spradbrow drove past in a blue Ford Falcon, which was seen to have damage to the front of it.
The witness was able to snap a photo of the registration and describe the driver in detail to the police when they arrived.
The witness told officers the driver was holding a clear bottle with brown liquid in his right hand, and could barely stand up when he briefly got out of the car.
The Ford then took off.
Police found the blue Ford parked just around the corner on Swan Street and noticed damage to its front driver's side.
Spradbrow was sitting in the back seat, according to the police facts.
"He appeared seriously affected by alcohol, slurring his words and not making a great deal of sense," the facts said.
Spradbrow told police he had a sober mate - whose name he didn't know - who had driven the Ford to the area for him so that he could sleep. He denied hitting the mailbox.
He was arrested after a positive breath test.
He told police "I have a knife on me" and began to reach for the front of his pants, according to the police facts.
For the safety of the officers and for Spradbrow, the knife was taken from him and he was handcuffed.
He told police there were more knives in the car, and a search revealed a large machete on the driver's floor, as well as two smaller steak knives in the driver's side door. All were seized.
Spradbrow was taken to Tamworth Police Station and recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.221, more than four times the legal limit.
He was also charged with carrying a cutting weapon upon apprehension, in relation to a black-handled hunting knife with a 15cm blade.
A sentencing report was ordered during his court appearance and the case was adjourned for sentence.
Spradbrow's bail conditions were continued.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
