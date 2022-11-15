RESIDENTS on the outskirts of Tamworth are again isolated after a heavy deluge caused their main access road to crumble away for the second time in two weeks.
Tamworth Regional Council crews patched up Langens Lane at Moore Creek earlier this month after a flooding event cut the road in two, only to see it crumble away again on Monday.
Langens Lane resident Paula Pengilley told the Leader locals believe it's the most water they've seen coming across the dips in 17 years.
"We had 75mm here on Sunday night and the water that's going through the dips is coming off Moonbi Gap Road," she said.
"It's washed away again now and council crews are there with an excavator putting boulders in and trying to secure it."
With no detours in place, properties along the lane were isolated for three days earlier this month, with access only available through neighbours' farms.
Ms Pengilley said during that time she couldn't go to work or get her kids to school.
With a wet summer forecast she fears it could become a recurring theme over the busy Christmas period if the road isn't fixed properly.
"We're back to putting one car on one side and having to walk through the creek or the neighbour's paddock to get to the cars," she said.
"You can't drive over the second dip at the moment because they're doing works on it and it's not safe."
She said while no one can help the amount of water that's come through, the road was neglected long before the recent flooding events.
"I feel that if council maintained the road better before it got to this it wouldn't have been that bad," she said.
"It's the same as Moonbi Gap Road, that road is constantly damaged with constant potholes."
Fixing Langens Lane is one of council's "highest priorities", a spokesperson said when the damage first occurred. They estimated repairs to cost "tens of thousands of dollars" for just one section.
A section of Moonbi Gap Road, above Langens Lane, has also failed and has been closed for some time while council crews work on improving drainage.
"It is a challenging site, so the duration of the work is not yet known," a spokesperson said.
Council was contacted for comment.
