You've seen them here, you seen them there, lately we've been seeing snails just about everywhere across Tamworth.
After nights of particularly heavy rain, many locals will have noticed them rife throughout gardens, climbing in slow motion up windows, and even hitching an inadvertent ride to work on cars in the morning.
Strange and wonderful as the spectacle might seem though, according to Peter Heemskerk from Heemskerks Nursery, they can be a nightmare for green thumbs.
"The main impact is on young seedlings. Flower and veggie seedlings are the main things that are getting affected," he said.
"The young plants you're putting out to try and get your own vegetable garden going with ... they love lettuce.
"Even petunias get eaten away."
Despite their lack of speed, Mr Heemskerk said "your vegetable garden can be decimated overnight."
Mercifully though he said, "they're not really a problem on shrubs and trees."
He said under current conditions they're likely to be breeding more as well as making more frequent forays into the open.
"They love the cool and moist areas," he said.
Luckily, there are some reliable solutions for insatiable snails.
Mr Heemskerk said snail bait is currently "walking off the shelves" due to it's unparalleled efficacy in killing snails before they can ruin gardens.
"Also what helps is mulching your garden," he said.
"Slugs and snails don't like travelling over mulch. The terrain is a bit difficult so it slows them up."
Mulched sugar cane is one of the most effective varieties he said.
According to Mr Heemskerk, most of the slugs and snails you see around probably aren't native either, so protection isn't something people probably need to worry about.
However, he said people do need to exercise caution when it comes to the potential harm of children and pets.
"In these number you might have to look under your shrubs and trees, and if you see a lot there you might have to throw a bit of snail bait out," he said.
"But just make sure that if you've got animals and children you have to make sure it's child and animal deterrent."
However, he said pets may still eat it, and if they do they should be taken to a vet.
He said it's probably best just to keep pets and kids inside on a wet day you might want to plant the bait.
