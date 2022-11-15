Motorists heading to the Tamworth Airport will now have to use the newly created access off Country Road Roundabout, after it was opened to traffic on Tuesday.
The original turnoff from the Oxley Highway has been permanently closed off.
Work will continue on New Winton Road towards the airport, and traffic will be restricted to a single lane for at least the next three weeks, to allow for construction.
The near $10 million Country Road roundabout was jointly funded by the federal and state governments, with Tamworth Regional Council contributing $954,200.
The roundabout is part of the Tamworth Global Gateway Park project.
There is still no decision on an artwork for the roundabout itself, after Transport for NSW pulled the pin on a $50,000 Taking Flight sculpture, due to safety concerns.
