Old access road to Tamworth airport closed off, new roundabout access road opened

By Newsroom
Updated November 15 2022 - 2:57pm, first published 2:45pm
Motorists heading to the airport will now negotiate access via the Country Road Roundabout. Picture by Gareth Gardner.

Motorists heading to the Tamworth Airport will now have to use the newly created access off Country Road Roundabout, after it was opened to traffic on Tuesday.

