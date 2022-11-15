The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Peel River peaked above moderate flood level in Tamworth; Namoi River could reach major flood level in Gunnedah on Tuesday and Wednesday

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated November 15 2022 - 5:08pm, first published 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Update 5pm:

THE SEVENTH flood in a year - and sixth major one - is expected to hit Gunnedah in the coming hours.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.