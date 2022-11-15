THE SEVENTH flood in a year - and sixth major one - is expected to hit Gunnedah in the coming hours.
Residents have been told to prepare after heavy rain early in the week fell on already soaking catchments and swollen rivers.
"Flows from the Namoi and Mooki rivers may cause major flooding and a prolonged flood peak at Gunnedah from overnight Tuesday into Wednesday," the NSW State Emergency Service (SES) warned.
Low-lying roads, bridges, rural areas and places along the Namoi River may be affected, based off Bureau of Meteorology predictions.
The latest warning on Tuesday afternoon said the river may peak close to the major flood level of 7.9m in Gunnedah later tonight or on Wednesday morning.
The warning comes not quite two weeks after the last major flood swept through the small town west of Tamworth, and just three weeks after the last major flood before that hit.
Wee Waa has also been told to brace for further flooding.
"Local tributary inflows have caused initial rises and minor flooding at Wee Waa, where the main flood peak from the Namoi River is forecast to arrive at Wee Waa towards the end of the week," the SES said.
No evacuation orders had been issued by 5pm on Tuesday.
Residents have been reminded to never enter floodwater as dozens of roads across the region remain closed, including O'Briens Lane and Warral Road in Tamworth, plus more.
Flood advice:
Call the SES on 132500 for help, call triple zero in a life-threatening emergency.
More warnings and updates can be found on the SES website.
ROADS have opened across Tamworth as floodwaters move downstream towards Gunnedah.
Daruka Road, Dunoon Road, Duri-Dungowan Road and Whitehouse Lane - with caution - are on the list of roads that are able to be travelled again after a moderate flood peaked on Monday night.
Gunnedah is bracing for what could be its seventh flood - or its sixth major flood - in the past 12 months.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has warned major flooding is possible at Gunnedah and Wee Waa, as well as minor flooding at Boggabri and Narrabri.
The Namoi River at Gunnedah could hit the moderate flood level of 7.6m this evening and the river may peak near the major flood level of 7.9m overnight and into Wednesday, the BOM warned on Tuesday afternoon.
The Namoi River at Boggabri may exceed the minor flood level of 7m overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.
The river level may reach around 7.4m during Thursday, with minor flooding.
The Narrabri Creek at Narrabri may reach the minor flood level of 4.9m on Wednesday morning.
The Namoi River at Wee Waa, Glencoe, may exceed the moderate flood level of 6.4m late Tuesday.
The river level may reach the major flood level of 6.7m during Wednesday.
The Namoi River at Bugilbone is currently at 5.44 metres and steady, just below the moderate flood level 5.5m.
Further rises are possible at all of those locations, according to the BOM.
FLOODWATERS are receding across Tamworth, allowing some roads to reopen.
Scott Road and Manilla Road reopened overnight after being submerged on Monday afternoon.
Calala Lane and Ebsworth Street had already reopened earlier in the evening.
Jewry Street was still closed on Monday morning, making the work commute a little busier for those trying to get into town via Bridge Street.
Dozens of roads across the region remain shut off to all traffic as council crews inspect them.
In Tamworth, the following roads were still closed about 7am:
If you need assistance contact NSW SES Tamworth Unit on 132 500. In a life-threatening emergency call triple zero.
Residents have been reminded to never drive through floodwater.
The Peel River was still flooding moderately in Tamworth on Tuesday morning after peaking at 5.32m at the main bridge about 9pm on Monday.
Early this morning the river was 4.78m and falling. The moderate flood marker is 4.2m and major is 6m.
Gunnedah is bracing for another flood with the river expected to hit the moderate flood level of 7.6m this afternoon. The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has warned further rises are possible.
The Narrabri Creek at Narrabri may reach the minor flood level of 4.9m Wednesday morning.
The Namoi River at Wee Waa may reach the moderate flood level of 6.4m Tuesday afternoon.
Further rises are possible in these locations too, according to the BOM.
Tamworth Regional Council confirmed the water main at Moonbi - which was damaged by floodwater on Monday afternoon - was able to be turned back on about 8.30pm.
