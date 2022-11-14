TAMWORTH police are still searching for a teenage girl missing from Tamworth.
Mia Pengilley has not been seen since she left a house in Mitchell Street in Westdale on Sunday.
The 15-year-old failed to return home and when family could not find her or contact her, she was reported missing to Oxley police on Monday.
Officers have been searching for Mia and are appealing for public help to find her.
Police said they and her family hold serious concerns for her welfare due to her age and a medical condition that requires treatment.
Mia is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 150cm tall, of thin build, and with light brown hair.
Anyone with information on Mia's whereabouts is urged to contact Tamworth police on 6768 2999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Meanwhile, a second Tamworth teenager has been found safe and well.
On Monday night, police issued an urgent plea to find 14-year-old Dakota Cloake after she disappeared from West Tamworth on Saturday night.
When family and her loved ones could not contact her, she was reported missing to Tamworth police on Monday and a search was initiated.
She was found on Monday night.
