1875 - Calala House constructed on King's Hill under the auspices of P.G.King, Superintendent of the Peel River Land & Mineral Company, now 'Calala Cottage', home of the Tamworth Historical Society: // The start of a severe drought in the Peel Valley and beyond: // James Thibault established one of the longest standing stores ('Thibaults'), on the Bridge/Ebsworth St corner: // First Sawmill established by William Pitfield at the northern end of Carthage St.