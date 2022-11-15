Today we continue to look at important events that have figured in the early history of Tamworth and the Peel Valley from 1864-1886.
1864 - Munro's Mill commenced operations, our first substantial Mill, the building now occupied by the Tamworth Community College opposite Maguires Hotel: // A devastating flood, one of Tamworth's most destructive, with no protective embankments.
1865 - Tamworth's first dedicated cricket ground established, now the N/W section of Bicentennial Park: // St Andrews, Tamworth's first Presbyterian Church, opened: // The Post & Telegraph Office opened facing Fitzroy St, built on the site of our present Post Office.
1866 - The Mechanics Institute opened in Brisbane St, the modified building still standing. for many years a centre of education in Tamworth: // A 480 hectare Tamworth Permanent Common was dedicated, north of the present Tamworth Base Hospital.
1867 - The substantial Cohen & Levy Flour Mill was established, on the site of the present Tamworth War Memorial Town Hall in Fitzroy St: // c 1867 - James Thompson Tamworth's first advertised painter: // c 1867 - George Rowley - Tamworth's first advertised plumber: // c 1867 - Ms Farrant Tamworth's first advertised milliner.
1868 - Bushranger 'Thunderbolt' holds up the Moonbi Store in a well-documented event.
1869 - The Phoenix Flour Mill was established at the bottom of White St, later taken over by George Fielder : // Tamworth's first cordial manufacturer, James Bryant, began operations - Bryant's Cordials.
1870 - James Johnston appointed as Tamworth's first 'letter-carrier' (postman): // 'Tamworth Hotel', the second so named, opened on the western corner of Peel & White St.
1872 - Tamworth's first Wesleyan Church opened at the Marius/Bourke St intersection: // Tamworth's second newspaper, the 'Tamworth Examiner' began operation at 427 Peel St, next to today's ANZ Bank.
1873 - The first Tamworth Show took place, within the Kable Ave/Hill/Peel/White St block.
1874 - A significant flood event.
1875 - Calala House constructed on King's Hill under the auspices of P.G.King, Superintendent of the Peel River Land & Mineral Company, now 'Calala Cottage', home of the Tamworth Historical Society: // The start of a severe drought in the Peel Valley and beyond: // James Thibault established one of the longest standing stores ('Thibaults'), on the Bridge/Ebsworth St corner: // First Sawmill established by William Pitfield at the northern end of Carthage St.
1876 - The second Tamworth Show site started, within the Rawson Ave/Fitzroy/Carthage/White St block: // Tamworth was declared a Borough Council, with Philip Gidley King elected as Tamworth's first Mayor: // The first oil-lamp street lighting: // Tamworth's first hanging execution - Somerton farmer convicted murderer Michael Connolly: // A volunteer Fire Brigade was formed: // The first Masonic Lodge was consecrated: // c 1876 - Tamworth's third newspaper, the 'Tamworth Observer', commenced.
1877 - The first recorded Drama performance in Tamworth, by the Tamworth Amateur Dramatic Club: // Little Paradise Gardens opened, to become a significant entertainment and leisure centre, located just beyond today's Paradise Bridge: // The first full-time Town Clerk, Daniel Veness, was appointed: // Tamworth's first brewery began operating in Ebsworth St, active for 8 years: // Cobb & Co. erected a coach factory at the northern corner of Marius & White St.
1878 - The opening of the first Railway Station, then in West Tamworth, 3 months after the railway line had reached Tamworth: // The first advertised horse-drawn bus service, with daily services between East Tamworth and the new Railway Station in West Tamworth: // The first Fire Station was built at today's 370-372 Peel St.
1879 - The first senior Rugby Union competition got underway, featuring two teams: // The Royal Standard Brewery gets underway under Joseph Oddy, almost opposite Munro's Mil: // The first Town Hall & Council Chambers opened on the site of today's Community Centre in Darling St.
1880 - The State Electorate of Tamworth was created, including Tamworth, Barraba, Keepit, Manilla, Nundle, Quirindi & Werris Creek: // The first Tamworth Roads Office established under the Dept. of Public Works, originally located at the Somerset Inn in Peel St.
1881 - The first Tamworth Athletics Club was formed: // Copper mining commenced at Dungowan: // The present Johnston St gaol (now Tamworth Correctional Centre) was opened: // The first free public library opened within the original Town Hall: // A Town Well/Pump/Tank completes to provide a local water supply, situated in today's Hands of Fame Park.
1882 - Gas street lighting commenced, under the control of the Tamworth Gas Company: // The current Tamworth Railway Station was opened on January 9: // The Iron Bridge over the Peel River was completed, just upstream from today's main traffic bridge.
1883 - West Tamworth Primary School opened : // Municipal sale-yards were constructed.
1884 - Tamworth's third Hospital was opened , the forerunner of today's Base Hospital: // Australian Rules Football got underway: // The Tamworth & District Philharmonic Society was formed: // The Tamworth Lands Board was formed: // W.H.Dreux became the first resident dentist, operating in Bourke St until 1887.
1885 - Tamworth became the 'F' Company branch of the Fourth Infantry Regiment based in Newcastle: // Fourteen men of the Fourth Infantry Regiment 'F' Company volunteered for service in the Sudan War: // The Peel River Land & Mineral Company offered nearly 80 hectares of small farms for sale on their land, close to their Company Town: // Tamworth became officially listed as a 'Town', rather than as a 'Borough'.
1886 - The Salvation Army officially launched in Tamworth: // The opening of the Tamworth Post Office on the Peel/Fitzroy St corner, featuring the impressive Italianate clocktower.
Dear readers, once again next Wednesday we will progress through the years, listing important occurrences after 1886.
