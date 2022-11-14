In the boxing ring, Pemberton Lele is a ruthless, hard-hitting dynamo who can knock his opponents out with the touch of a glove.
Outside of it, the Solomon Islander is a soft-spoken, devoutly religious man who simply wants to make his family and his nation proud.
So strong is his connection to his community and his faith that he takes a moment, before each of his fights, to be with his mother and pray - no matter where he is in the world.
"I always pray with my mum on the phone before my fights," Lele said.
"When I went to the Commonwealth Games, I talked to my mum and we prayed before I entered the ring."
The 22-year-old was his country's only boxing representative in Birmingham earlier this year.
That was the start of a journey which landed him in Tamworth last week, where he will stay until December as part of an International Olympic Committee-sponsored training program.
Since he arrived, Lele has also reconnected with his fellow Solomon Islands export, Lemuel Silisia, with whom he sparred when they were younger.
Both men are based out of One2Boxing while in Tamworth, under the eye of owner and head coach, Jamie Carroll, who has so far been impressed with what he's seen from Lele.
"He's really impressive, he's got a good work ethic, and he's coachable," Carroll said.
"I've already seen him correcting himself in sparring, he's coachable, he's self-correcting. That's his experience [showing]."
Lele's instincts for the sport were no doubt developed during his childhood. Although he only took up boxing at 15, he was immersed in it from birth as his father and older brother were both boxers.
Having been to the Commonwealth Games earlier this year, which he said was "amazing" and "a very big experience", Lele believes he can qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
To do so, he will have to perform at next year's Pacific Games in Honiara, the Solomon Islands capital and his home town. It is no small task, but Lele knows he is a better fighter for his international experience this year.
"[In Birmingham] I learned more things," Lele said.
"I was fighting, but I did not use my mental training. When I saw the Scotland boxers, they were too good because they used their mental skills."
Continuing his education is, fundamentally, the goal of his time in Australia. Given the success and improvement Silisia has shown since joining the gym, the IOC reached out to Carroll about the possibility of taking on Lele as a student, and he was happy to oblige.
He will compete in the national titles early next month, and will return to Tamworth for further three-month instalments leading into the Pacific Games next November.
Amid the chaos of the upcoming year, Lele will feed off the wisdom of Carroll in his corner and the emotional support from his family back home.
"My brother wants me to go to the Olympics and win a medal to make my country proud and my family proud," Lele said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.