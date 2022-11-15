The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Manilla's own finalist spent World Kindness Day treated 'like royalty' by clothing brand Black Pepper

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
November 16 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

LYN Wright may not have walked away with the title of Kindest Person in Australia and New Zealand, but she left the experience as a finalist with her heart full.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.