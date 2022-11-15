LYN Wright may not have walked away with the title of Kindest Person in Australia and New Zealand, but she left the experience as a finalist with her heart full.
The Manilla woman was nominated for cooking and delivering 45 meals per week to 15 anonymous clients in winter, while the cost of living steadily rose.
The 60-year-old was invited to Melbourne ahead of World Kindness Day on November 13.
At the weekend's ceremony she was given a sash, a bouquet of flowers, a candle and some chocolates.
"They make you feel like royalty," she said.
The other finalists were worthy and "honourable", she said.
"Nobody cared if they won or lost, they were all happy for each other," she said.
"It was just all of us like-minded people hoping each other won."
The world might be a little kinder if there were more events thanking people for just being nice, she said.
"It was a lovely way of making people feel very special for what they've done," she said.
"It was just beautiful.
"We won't forget it. We'll never forget it."
Ms Wright was beaten for the title by Joy Sparks, a retired teacher nominated for cooking 70 meals a week for the homeless.
Ms Sparks also worked in a winter shelter, tutored English as a second language and cared for a refugee dying of breast cancer to ensure her last months were special, with trips to the ballet and nice dinners.
Each finalist received a $250 voucher courtesy of organisers Black Pepper.
