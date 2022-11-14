THE PHARMACUETICAL industry is capable of taking on reforms to healthcare meant to ease the difficulties of seeing a GP, a local pharmacist said.
To relieve emergency department pressures, wait times to see a GP, and give the community greater access to primary care, the government is expanding the role of pharmacists.
The range of public health and travel vaccinations pharmacists can administer widened from November 14.
Vaccines against Japanese Encephalitis, Hepatitis A and Hepatitis B, Poliomyelitis, Typhoid and Shingles can now be given from the comfort of the community pharmacy.
As soon as Priceline Tamworth figures out which vaccinations community members are interested in, an order will be made, pharmacist Muhammad Omar Awan said.
It will allow GPs to focus on more pressing medical issues, such as chronic health conditions, he said.
"At the moment, waiting time is two weeks or one week to see a GP," he said.
"But in the pharmacy, the waiting time is much less, it could be one day or two days."
He said it will be a favourable option for residents looking to get vaccinations before going overseas.
"The people of Tamworth who want to go see their families abroad, who want to travel the world, that will be the better choice for them," he said.
Pharmacies are also being invited to submit expressions of interest to a 12-month trial, which will evaluate whether they should prescribe medication for urinary tract infections (UTIs).
Priceline pharmacy Tamworth has submitted the application to get onboard with the trial.
The reforms have received some backlash from doctors concerned for potential dangers associated with fragmenting patient care through different services, and profiteering.
But the role of pharmacists in the COVID vaccine program has opened the doors for more responsibility, Mr Awan said.
"I think we pharmacists, we are capable, we can do it," he said.
"We are managing the COVID vaccinations, so we do have the experience."
The work done by pharmacists throughout the pandemic was critical to the region reaching such a high vaccination rate so quickly, member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson said.
"Throughout the pandemic, many went to see their trusted local pharmacist to get vaccinated and we're now expanding their role, ensuring they can continue to foster that relationship with their clientele," he said.
"This will no doubt ease the workload of GPs, who are run off their feet attending to the health needs of the community."
Among the reforms is a state wide pilot, which means appropriately trained pharmacists can prescribe medications for a range of other conditions, which include skin ailments, ear infections, hormonal contraception, and more.
The trials are in step with pharmacist reforms being implemented in Queensland.
