Headed to Crowded House in Tamworth on Tuesday night? Well, the weather will be with you indoors.
The band and the travelling roadshow have already been spotted in the city ahead of the performance at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre (TRECC) on Tuesday night.
Tickets are still available for the show. It comes after their show in the Hunter Valley on Saturday night.
Has there ever been a more fitting evening for Crowded House to perform Weather With You, their seminal hit about humankind's inability to control the elements?
But surely Neil Finn also needs to delve deep into that songwriting box of tricks he possesses to conjure up a sequel about riding out the storm and pushing through.
Because that's exactly what happened on Saturday night at Bimbadgen.
A spectacular lightning storm threatened to cancel Crowded House's rescheduled A Day On The Green concert before they'd even graced the stage.
Support act Boy & Bear were five songs into their set when organisers made the decision to suspend the concert due major fork lightning cracking around the wine country.
Patrons we advised to find shelter in their cars and buses, with some opting to leave altogether.
Those who kept the faith were duly rewarded.
Crowded House took to the stage half an hour later than scheduled as the rain lingered, but as soon as Neil Finn launched into the opening verse of Distant Sun he was met with a chorus of voices and any frustration among the crowd evaporated.
"You're amazing. We finally made it," Neil beamed, both in reference to the evening's storm and Crowded House's original postponement of their April show due to their frontman catching COVID-19 at Bluesfest.
By the time Crowded House had roared through an impassioned rendition of World Where You Live, complete with an extended crowd singalong, the rain had completely cleared to present a sky of stars.
"You sang away the storm," Neil said.
This was the first outing in the Hunter Valley for the latest version of Crowded House featuring founding members Neil Finn (guitar, piano, lead vocals) and Nick Seymour (bass) along with Neil's sons Liam (guitar), Elroy (drums) and their original producer Mitchell Froom (keyboards).
The two junior Finns offered an injection of verve and enthusiasm which seemingly rubbed off on the elder statesmen of the band.
This was plain to see on a blistering version of Mean To Me, while Liam's flourishes on his 12-string guitar took Pineapple Head to new heights.
Seymour, ever the performer, danced his way around the stage in a kilt and loving every minute of being in front of the audience.
Of course Crowded House is ultimately Neil Finn's band, but he was generous enough to share his stage.
After the storm prevented Boy & Bear from performing their cover of Fall At Your Feet, Neil invited the Sydney indie-folk band on stage to duet on the crowd favourite.
Another support act Grecian acoustic four-piece, Maistrato, were also invited on stage to play on Private Universe and the penultimate Weather With You.
As a vocalist, Neil Finn was superb. Unlike many other artists of his vintage his voice showed no signs of ageing as it trapezed the various complicated, yet timeless, melodies.
Throughout the majority of the set the crowd were in fine voice alongside Neil, except during the three tracks from last year's Dreamers Are Waiting album.
Of the Crowdies better known back catalogue, only the jazzy Sister Madly disappointed after the band attempted to morph it into Led Zeppelin's Whole Lotta Love before collapsing in a mess.
Fans of Neil Finn's first band, Split Enz, were also treated to an euphoric I Got You, which arguably attracted the biggest singalong of the night. Then in the encore Neil performed alone on stage a piano version of the emotional Message To My Girl.
There was also a rare performance of the quirky favourite Chocolate Cake. Neil and Liam were having a blast fooling around on the piano and hamming it up for the crowd.
That then led into a cover of Heroes, a track that has only grown more powerful since David Bowie's passing in 2016.
By the time Crowded House had reached the 22nd song of the night, Neil said, "we're only delaying the inevitable" as they launched into the finale Better Be Home Soon.
The uplifting chorus was sung by thousands as Neil left with a promise to "be back soon."
The crowd might have braved rain, mud and even lightning, but nobody could claim they regretted hanging around.
Distant Sun
World Where You Live
Mean to Me
To the Island
Fall at Your Feet (with Boy & Bear)
Pineapple Head
Show Me the Way
Whatever You Want
Walking on the Spot
When You Come
Private Universe
Four Seasons in One Day
Sister Madly
It's Only Natural
I Got You (Split Enz cover)
Don't Dream It's Over
Something So Strong
Encore:
Message to My Girl (Split Enz cover)
Chocolate Cake
Heroes (David Bowie cover)
Weather With You
Better Be Home Soon
