Property of the week | Lot 37 Range Street, Barraba
This inviting property is set on 1.01 hectares with amazing sense of privacy and tranquillity.
The property is conveniently located on the edge of Barraba. While undeniably convenient, it's the picturesque view that you will fall in love with.
Lot 37 Range Street, Barraba has an attractive presence, a spacious single level home that has a perfectly configured layout for the family.
Space and storage is definitely not a problem in this well proportioned home. Offering a kitchen that has a view like no other, an abundance of cupboard space, elec stove and oven.
Access through to both the light-filled, sun-drenched front enclosed veranda, the dining room and the spacious lounge room.
Wood heating and reverse cycle air conditioning will ensure you are comfortable all seasons. The four bedrooms are generous in size with built-in wardrobes and ceiling fans, the master bedroom overlooking the immaculate lawns and gardens.
The bedrooms are positioned near the tastefully renovated bathroom with stand-alone shower and separate toilet, the second bathroom is located in the laundry.
The light-filled enclosed veranda with polished floors is perfect for relaxing or for entertaining, it boasts a fabulous rural outlook, with seamless access through the glass sliding doors to the front porch.
This property provides car, boat and caravan accommodation for everyone with the double remote controlled garage attached to the home with drive through access, the 10mx8m shed with concrete floor and 3-phase power is ideal for extra storage or work shop.
Water is plentiful at the property with 3 x 5000 gallon tanks.
Lot 37 Range Street is located in Barraba, a welcoming community located on Fossickers way 90 kilometres north west of Tamworth, Barraba has all the facilities that your family require with pre school, primary and high schools, multi-purpose health service, and aged care facilities.
Surrounded by established trees and gardens, this property presents a unique opportunity to secure a well equipped conveniently located lifestyle.
