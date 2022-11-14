A touch football game ended in a trip to the hospital for Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson.
The minister was admitted to Sydney Hospital last week, with fractured ribs and a punctured lung.
Perhaps too inspired by the Rugby League World Cup, Mr Anderson was attempting to blindside his opponent with a "Kalyn Ponga right step" when his foot slipped from underneath him and he fell on his side during a touch football game in Sydney.
"I ended up in hospital for three days," he said.
To keep up with the demands of his job, Mr Anderson said he usually likes to stay active and fit, and usually finds time in the morning before work to squeeze in some sort of exercise.
But his morning routine has been put on hold with medical professionals advising him to "take it easy" until he has fully recovered.
"I can't thank the doctors and nurses who treated me enough for the outstanding quality of care I received," he said.
With parliament sitting this week, Mr Anderson said he was "back on deck" after a few days laying low and was ready for a "busy week".
Mr Anderson confirmed to the Leader he would not be giving up a career as a politician to train for the national rugby league team, the Kangaroos.
He hasn't written off a professional sports career altogether though.
"I'll be hanging up the boots for now and may consider a retirement from my touch footy career to take up lawn bowls," he said.
Mr Anderson said he wanted to thank everyone who had wished him well throughout his recovery.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
