The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson admitted to Sydney Hospital with fractured ribs and punctured lung

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated November 14 2022 - 5:02pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson was in hospital for three days after the accident. Picture supplied

A touch football game ended in a trip to the hospital for Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.