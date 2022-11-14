CALALA Lane reopened to traffic late on Monday afternoon, Tamworth Regional Council confirmed.
Manilla Road at Moore Creek, Scott Road and Jewry Street were still closed at the latest update about 5pm.
Several roads across the region remained shut to traffic into the evening and residents were urged to obey all road closed signs and never enter floodwaters.
The Peel River level was still rising at that time.
The latest update from the Bureau of Meteorology said Tamworth could surge past the moderate flood level of 4.2m to hit 5.2m by about 7pm Monday.
A moderate flood may hit Gunnedah by Tuesday afternoon as the water moves down the system.
Tamworth Regional Council said issue with the water main at Moonbi, which was shut off after being damaged by floodwater, had been identified.
The issue is expected to take about six hours to fix, affecting residents north of Braefarm Road.
When the water comes back on it may take up to 30 seconds to run clear.
Flood safety advice:
In life threatening emergencies, call triple zero immediately.
If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW State Emergency Service (SES) on 132 500.
For more emergency information and advice:
WATER has been cut off for Moonbi residents after floodwaters wreaked havoc.
Tamworth Regional Council confirmed the water main servicing the community had to be shut down due to flood damage.
The issue was being investigated on Monday afternoon.
The water main shutdown affects residents north of Braefarm Road.
Scott Road has been closed, council confirmed. Calala Lane is now also closed. Jewry Street is shut to traffic.
Manilla Road remains closed along with dozens of others across the region.
Ebsworth Street has since reopened.
Residents should never enter floodwater.
THE SCHOOL pick-up in Tamworth could be made difficult this afternoon as floodwaters wreak havoc.
Manilla Road is the latest main route to close after it went underwater this afternoon.
The road is closed at Moore Creek bridge.
Tamworth Buslines has told parents and carers that services to Attunga and Manilla have been cancelled on Monday.
"Any students unable to travel home on their usual buses will be taken to Tamworth High School where they can be picked up," a spokesperson said.
School route services have also been cancelled to Calala with the expected closure to traffic this afternoon.
Parents of students who live in Calala have been requested to pick up their students from their schools.
Any students who can not get home to Calala will be taken to Tamworth High school where they can be picked up from, and there will be supervision there, the Tamworth Buslines spokesperson said.
"Some schools may have different arrangements, so please check with your school if you are concerned," they said.
Council has issued a warning that Calala could be cut off by floodwaters.
Tamworth Regional Council flood experts have examined the water flows surging down Goonoo Goonoo Creek and have warned the main route in and out of Calala could go underwater this afternoon.
"It is difficult to predict these things accurately, but it is expected this impact may occur around the same time as the usual school pick-up," a council spokesperson said.
"Please make your afternoon travel arrangements based on this."
It could once again make Calala an island, with O'Briens Lane already underwater and closed to traffic.
Bridge Street is not expected to close at all, and Jewry Street and Scott Road remained open about lunchtime on Monday.
Scott Road may close just before Calala Lane, while Jewry Street could close later tonight, according to a the council spokesperson.
Carinya Christian School in Calala has initiated an evacuation plan with the expected flooding.
Parents and carers have been told to come and pick their children up from the school.
Students still at the school who do not live in Calala will be taken to Trinity Church by bus shortly, where staff will supervise them until they can be collected.
"Students who live in Calala are to be collected from school or please contact the school if they are to walk home," a Carinya spokesperson said.
Tamworth recorded more than 50mm of rain at the official airport weather station in the 24 hours to 9am, while locals reported capturing more than that in their backyard gauges.
The latest warning from the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said Tamworth could hit the minor flood level on Monday, and Gunnedah could flood later tonight as the water moves down the river system.
Several roads are closed across the regions and residents have been reminded to never drive through floodwater.
Minor flooding is likely along the Peel River at Tamworth.
The Peel River at the main Tamworth bridge is likely to exceed the minor flood level of 3m late on Monday afternoon.
The river level may reach around 4m early Monday evening. Further rises are possible, according to the BOM.
Minor flooding is possible at Gunnedah. Moderate flooding is easing at Bugilbone. Moderate flooding is occurring at Goangra.
The Namoi River at Gunnedah may reach around 7.5m early Tuesday morning, above the minor flood level.
The Namoi River at Boggabri may reach the minor flood level 7m on Tuesday afternoon.
The Narrabri Creek at Narrabri may reach the minor flood level 4.9m during Wednesday.
The Namoi River at Wee Waa may reach the minor flood level of 5.3m Tuesday morning.
Further rises are possible in the Peel and Namoi rivers in all those areas.
Warnings are available in full on the NSW State Emergency Service (SES) website and on the BOM website.
Call 132 500 for flood help; call triple zero in a life-threatening emergency.
