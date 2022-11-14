The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Tamworth Peel River flooding: Calala Lane reopened as Scott Road and Manilla Road are among dozens closed across region

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated November 14 2022 - 5:37pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scott Road was closed for some time on Monday afternoon. Picture by Peter Hardin

Update 5:30pm:

CALALA Lane reopened to traffic late on Monday afternoon, Tamworth Regional Council confirmed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.