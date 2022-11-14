Former university vice chancellor's assault case adjourned

THE University of New England's former vice chancellor has had her charges for assaulting a teenage girl adjourned to next year.
Brigid Heywood again did not appear in Armidale Local Court on Monday when her case was called, after pleading not guilty via her defence lawyer Tom Taylor on September 26.
She has yet to front court on the two charges, instead had been legally represented.
Mr Taylor, a partner in Canberra-based law firm Hugo, said on Monday he would not comment due to the fact the former VC had previously pleaded not guilty and that her case was "currently before the court for determination".
Heywood's criminal case was adjourned by magistrate Mark Richardson for mention in Armidale Local Court on January 31, 2023.
It's understood a subpoena has been issued in the case, meaning the case has been adjourned for 11 weeks.
Police have previously been ordered to compile a brief of evidence into the case.
The former VC was charged on August 1 by New England police with common assault and behaving in an offensive manner in or near a public place.
The charges relate to the alleged assault of a teenage girl at an event on International Women's Day in Armidale this year.
Heywood resigned from her prestigious role as Vice-Chancellor (VC) at the University of New England on August 5, ending about three years in the top position.
Shortly afterwards, UNE's Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Professor Simon Evans, stepped in to take over as acting VC while the University Council began the task of filling the position.
