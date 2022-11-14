The Northern Daily Leader

Group 4: North Tamworth Bears appoint Brad McManus as under 18s coach

By Zac Lowe
Updated November 14 2022 - 1:36pm, first published 12:00pm
Newly-appointed North Tamworth Bears under 18s coach, Brad McManus stands in front of Jack Woolaston Oval, where juniors will train and play next year. Picture by Group 4 Rugby League.

It was hard for Brad McManus to find exactly the right words to describe his feelings about his appointment as the North Tamworth Bears' under 18s coach.

