It was hard for Brad McManus to find exactly the right words to describe his feelings about his appointment as the North Tamworth Bears' under 18s coach.
The former club president initially told Group 4 media that he was "looking forward to it", before adding "actually I'm a bit excited about it".
As far as McManus is concerned, just having an under 18s side "will be good", but he acknowledged that they "still have a lot of work to do".
McManus has been tasked with finding the club an organic under 18s side for the 2023 season, as the Farrer team has acted as the Bears' junior outfit in recent years.
However, the club is determined to field a youth side of its own next year, and has subsequently strengthened its ties with the North Tamworth juniors by making Jack Woolaston Oval available to them for training and matches.
Bears senior player, Luke Byrnes, is also the junior club president and said the registration numbers sat at a "very healthy" total of around 200.
"I'd like to thank Peter Artis and the Bears committee for being so proactive for us and providing a natural pathway," Byrnes said.
The introduction of a home-grown under 18s side, Bears first grade coach Paul Boyce believes, will spur the club on to even greater success in the future.
"It's going to be a big year," Boyce said of 2023.
"And getting an under 18s side on our own is a big part of that. We didn't want to be lazy and rely on Farrer again. We believe we can generate enough interest to get our own 18's and with Spitter [McManus] as coach we have the right man. He's one of the most successful players and coaches around.
"The relationship between the 18s and seniors will be strong too and we will ensure that some of our junior club sides will be able to play at home games."
