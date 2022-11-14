TEACHERS won't give up their fight for better pay and conditions, despite getting a six per cent pay rise over two years, according to a local union organiser.
The Industrial Relations Commission's decision to award teachers 0.25 per cent on top of the existing 2.5 per cent this year and another three per cent next year has infuriated the teacher's federation.
Organiser for the New England North West, Katie Sullivan, said it would amount to a "real wage cut for teachers".
"It's disappointing because with inflation sitting at around seven per cent, it's a real wage cut," she said.
"We're not giving up and we're not going away.
"The Labor Party has said if they win government in March they will reopen the award negotiations, look at the teachers shortages, scrap the cap and address the workload."
The decision came after a year of negotiations and strikes, with the union calling for a pay rise of between five and seven per cent year, based off the recommendations of the Gallop Inquiry.
However Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell has urged the federation to work with the department to improve outcomes for students.
"We are committed to a program of significant reform including new, streamlined curriculum and giving teachers back time to teach, and have guaranteed additional release time for all teachers to enable effective implementation of these reforms," she said.
It comes after a NSW parliamentary inquiry handed down its report last week on teachers shortages, and found a "significant pay increase upfront" would improve the profession.
Ms Sullivan said teachers need to be paid what they're worth, "and the government is not doing that".
"This is a real wage cut and it's only going to worsen the teacher shortages and make the profession less attractive," she said.
"The government's own survey proves that unsustainable workloads and noncompetitive salaries are the issues driving the teacher shortages. And still, the government is not listening to their own data."
Ms Mitchell said the government is on track to deliver a 20 per cent reduction in workload and admin burden faced by teachers by the end of 2022.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
