Minor flooding is possible at Gunnedah from early Monday evening, the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said.
Moderate to heavy rainfall across the Peel and Namoi catchments has resulted in renewed river level rises, and flooding in Gunnedah early on Tuesday morning could be possible if flooding occurs in Tamworth from late Monday afternoon.
The Namoi river at Gunnedah may reach around 7.50m early Tuesday morning, with further river level rises possible, BOM said.
The Kamilaroi Highway south of Gunnedah is closed in both directions due to flooding, with residents urged to avoid the area and never drive through flood waters.
Volunteers in Gunnedah's SES unit have seen five major flood events in the past two months. The unit was given a truck and trailer on Saturday to assist their battle with the ongoing weather event.
READ MORE:
Having the latest vehicle and equipment is essential to ensuring volunteers can respond better in times of disaster, minister for emergency services and resilience and minister for flood recovery Steph Cooke said.
Ms Cooke visited the Gunnedah SES Unit with SES superintendent Mitch Parker on the weekend, to provide a flood update and hand over the new equipment
The Storm Trailer and Medium Rescue Vehicle will ensure that volunteers have the equipment they need, SES commissioner Carlene York said.
Medium Rescue Vehicles are used widely by the SES for flood rescues and complex storm operations, she said.
The truck and trailer will be put to use straight away, member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson said.
"Our SES volunteers have worked non-stop over the past two months responding to flood after flood, and I know this new truck and equipment will be very well utilised by the crew at Gunnedah," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.