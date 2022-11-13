AS temperatures rise in the lead up to summer, so does the risk of fire.
A Crown Lands helicopter crew took to the skies on Saturday November 12 to check the effects of recent ongoing wet weather on fire trails.
Member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson said rain and flooding has dampened immediate bushfire risk but also caused erosion and sparked vegetation, which needs to be managed before hot and dry weather.
"Aerial inspections will allow local fire trails to be efficiently checked and any areas identified for needed maintenance to ensure fire trails are ready to go for firefighters if blazes break out this summer," he said.
"Well maintained fire trails allow firefighters to get quick and safe access to fight blazes when they break out to stop them spreading to minimise property damage.
"Other work includes constructing and maintaining fire vehicle passing and turning bays, signage, and gates to protect trails from illegal access and dumping."
A spokesperson for Crown Lands said the inspections will ensure the fire trails are in good condition by the summertime.
Inspections identify if fallen trees need removal, if erosion or vegetation growth has impacted trails, or if there are watercourse crossings that need repair.
Fire combat agencies the Rural Fire Service, Fire & Rescue NSW, National Parks and Wildlife Service, and Forestry Corporation all rely on well maintained fire trails.
The inspections were done with Rural Fire Service, and Soil Conservation Service will do the follow-up work on any necessary ground maintenance.
