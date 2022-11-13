IT WASN'T a silent night in Nundle at the Christmas markets.
Christmas came early with a German-style holiday market held from 4 pm to 10 pm on Saturday November 12.
Susan Rieger, treasurer and public officer for the market, misses the markets in her home country of Germany so much she put them on in Nundle.
"It was a great market and a great atmosphere," she said.
Ms Rieger said the fourth year the markets have been held saw visitors increase by more than 100.
