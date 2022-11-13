The annual Nundle Country Women's Association Art Show pulled off what every organiser hopes their exhibition will achieve.
"We've had lots of good sales, and we've had lots of people through," Nundle CWA president Margaret Schofield said.
She said the CWA were very pleased with how the art show held from Friday November 11 to Sunday November 13, turned out.
The increase in prize money, including doubling the traditional prize to $1500, was received particularly well among this year's crowd of winners.
Ms Schofield said even framing can cost an artist a fortune these days.
Her walls at home have gotten a little bit too full to buy any new art this time around.
But she was a big fan of the watercolour pieces on display this year.
Next up on the agenda for the Nundle CWA is to have a well-deserved rest after throwing together another shindig all in the name of art.
"It is a big job," she said.
"There's a lot of work."
The art show is held each year to raise funds and maintain the CWA building.
The building houses a preschool, a district nurse five days a week, visiting doctors and visiting allied health officials, as well as being available for hire.
"That's why we put so much work into it," she said.
