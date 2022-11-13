For years Tait Jordan has operated as one of Tamworth's best bowlers.
And in Tamworth from Friday, the City United quick will be part of the Central North men's squad who contest the Country Championships.
Jordan believes it was the first time he had made himself available for Central North selection.
"This is the first year I've really pushed for it [selection]," he said. "I'm not getting any younger."
"This is the first year I've really pushed for it [selection]," he said. "I'm not getting any younger."
Read also:
"So, I just thought I'd throw myself in there," he added. "And if I get selected, then that's good - and I can get some more experience at a higher level."
Central North commence their campaign against Newcastle at No 1 Oval on Friday.
That will be followed by games against the North Coast and Greater Illawarra at No 1 Oval on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
Jordan said the Central North side "looks pretty good", with a "good mix" of players.
CENTRAL NORTH: Scott Brennan, Hayden Baker, Abel Carney, Tom Fitzgerald, Tait Jordan, Harry King, Jeff Lee, Adam McGuirk, Simon Norvill (vc), Jye Paterson (c), Brad Smith, Dylan Smith, Shannon Threlfo, Nathan Trindall. Coach: Luke Knight.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.