Cricket: Central North representative junior cricket washed out after early games

By Zac Lowe
Updated November 13 2022 - 4:09pm, first published November 12 2022 - 4:00pm
As has so often been the case this season, today's junior cricket began promisingly but was soon curtailed by rain.

