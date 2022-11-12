As has so often been the case this season, today's junior cricket began promisingly but was soon curtailed by rain.
A full day's play was slated at the Riverside playing fields, with T20s scheduled to run throughout the day.
However, only the first round of those games got underway before the rain struck.
"We were confident we'd play this morning," Tamworth Junior Cricket Association president, Damian Henry, said.
"We looked at the forecast and thought the afternoon could be dodgy, but we were confident, and the council's done a great job getting the grounds up for us."
It did not, however, preclude the kids from putting forward some strong performances in the brief window of opportunity they received.
In the under 13s, the Coalfields chased down Tamworth Gold's total of 90 with nearly nine overs remaining, despite a sterling knock of 53 from 26 balls from Tamworth's Levi Morgan.
In the under 15s, Maitland Gold (1-69) barrelled past Narrabri (7-66), Maitland Maroon (1-52) demolished Gunnedah (9-51), and Coalfields (7-112) held off Tamworth Gold (7-98).
The under 17s, meanwhile, played the first half of two 50 over matches before the weather stopped play.
Maitland Gold (2-141) made a promising start against Tamworth Blue, while Maitland Maroon (6-336) piled on the runs against Namoi in their first innings.
Given the sheer volume of junior cricket scheduled this year, there will be scant opportunities to hold make-up rounds.
