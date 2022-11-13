HEALTH authorities have warned Tamworth residents about a potentially deadly disease after three recent reports of bat exposures in the district.
Tamworth's flying fox 'motel' is beginning to clear out after heavy rain but Hunter New England Health (HNEH) has issued a public health alert.
The alert said people might be tempted to rescue bats, especially sick ones, that get caught in netting or fencing.
HNEH public health physician Dr Kirsten Williamson said handling creatures like flying foxes could result in lyssavirus infections through bites and scratches.
"While lyssavirus isn't common in Australia, it is a very serious and almost always fatal," Dr Williamson said.
"It should always be assumed that all bats and fly foxes are infectious, regardless of their behavior or appearance.
"The bottom line is that any bats in Australia could cause a health risk.
"It can be transferred from bites or scratches, so from the saliva of the infected bats."
The most effective way to avoid the disease is simply to avoid interacting with bats in the first place, Dr Williamson told the Leader.
"If you do come across an injured or a trapped bat the best thing to do is call the local wildlife group," she said.
"Because they can send someone who is trained and experienced to come and handle the bats.
"The issue with trying to remove the bat yourself is you could injure yourself or injure the bat more."
Dr Williamson encouraged parents to speak to their kids about the dangers.
If someone is bitten or scratched by any type of bat they should thoroughly clean the wound for five minutes, apply antiseptic and seek urgent medical attention.
Early symptoms of the disease are flu-like and could include headaches, fever and fatigue, before it progresses into more serious illness.
The risk of lyssavirus being transferred through contaminated floodwaters is extremely low, according to Dr Williamson.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
