North Tamworth captain Adam Greentree has spoken about the "excitement" he feels over the side's youth injection.
With his 38th birthday looming, the veteran quick is delighting at getting "to develop these kids and watch them get better as players".
Some of those young guns will be on display when the Redbacks meet Bective East on day two of their clash at No 1 Oval on Saturday.
The Redbacks will resume at 2-55 chasing 137.
Read more:
Greentree said: "We've got a good side. It's a younger side than we've had previously, which is good.
"Harry Lewington had his first full year of first grade last year. Will Doyle will play a lot more first grade this year.
"And we've got a young kid from Narrabri by the name of Bernie O'Connor whose gonna come over when he can."
Lewington and O'Connor are in the Central North under-18 side.
"That will lower the average age of our side a fair bit," Greentree said.
"We've got three blokes [aged] under 17, and then Mitch Lincoln's only 20."
He continued: "It's pretty exciting when you get to this stage of my career and you get to develop these kids and watch them get better as players."
Greentree took 4-39 off 20 overs on day one of the Bulls clash.
"I'm happy with how I started [the season]," he said. "Obviously, it gets a bit harder every year as you get older."
He added: "I was pretty sore last Sunday. But I've come good now ... Hopefully it will get easier as the season goes on."
At Chaffey Park on Saturday, City United will resume on 2-37 chasing Old Boys' 232.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.