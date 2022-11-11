The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Explainer

NSW Sentencing Council chair Peter McClellan KC hosting Sentencing Explained podcast

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
November 12 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Sentencing Council chair Peter McClellan KC is hosting the Sentencing Explained podcast. File picture

FROM PUNISHMENT to paving a path forward, there are a lot of moving parts when it comes to sentencing different people for crime.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.