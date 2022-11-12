STORM water connections from buildings illegally plumbed into the sewer strained Quirindi's wastewater network during recent flooding.
Wastewater pump stations in Pittsford Street, Rose Street, Whittaker Street and Loder Street were inundated by flood water last week.
Liverpool Plains Shire Council warned the wastewater network may overflow with contaminated water in those areas.
Residents were asked to limit their water usage and consumption when washing dishes, clothes and showering.
Gaps in the sewer system such as manhole lids and cracks in pipes can permit up to four times the amount of water in heavy rainfall events than in dry weather, council said.
But illegal connections of storm water from buildings directly plumbed into the sewer can also contribute to higher flows.
Discharging storm water into the sewer system is illegal, and overloads the system, forcing contaminated water to erupt from outlets, council said.
Council's water services manager Rod Batterham said damage caused during flooding often prevents sewage from being treated.
This can cause expensive water damage to the electrical components like pump motors and switch boards, pipeline breaks and debris damage, he said.
There are no flood damage grants for water and sewer damage, so shire ratepayers end up paying the costs, he said.
Some pump station electrical supply was turned off to prevent electrical damage as flooding increased last week.
Staff assessed whether a tree stuck in the Fusegates of Quipolly Dam spillway put the dam at risk of being compromised, and added to downstream flooding.
Hundreds of tests into water quality are undertaken each month in the shire, council said.
"In this case we did not have any water quality incidents to report, mostly due to improvements undertaken to facilities from previous incidents," Mr Batterham said.
