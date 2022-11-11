AN INITIALLY hesitant father said a program assisting families in their homes with early childhood development helped his daughter become Dux of her school.
The father was doubtful because the tutors are parents who have previously completed the program, Tamworth's Home Interaction Program for Parents and Youngsters (HIPPY) coordinator Kim Smart said.
"In hindsight, he said to me that his wife doing HIPPY with his children made a huge difference to their confidence and their ability," she said.
READ MORE:
Tamworth Family Support Services (TFSS) is inviting parents across Tamworth to register their interest for the HIPPY supported playgroup.
The program is free and runs over two years for children turning three between January and July 2023 and who are eligible based on a list of criteria.
Getting children started at age three instead of four will be the biggest change to the curriculum since Ms Smart got involved in 2011.
"We're catching the kids earlier, and providing the parents with that support to help them start their learning journey," she said.
Becoming a tutor got Kim Green back into the community.
"One thing that I've learnt by doing the program and then being able to be a tutor is that I'm not just a mum anymore," she said.
"I'm out there working, so being given that opportunity is just amazing to get me back into the workforce."
Rebecca Essery's son Hudson is graduating from the program next week.
"I have found that he has really strived," she said.
"You actually learn a lot more yourself as well, reading books and answering questions, and science experiments."
If you are interested in registering your child for the HIPPY program in 2023, please email kimberly1@tfss.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.