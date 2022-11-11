The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth Family Support Services is accepting expressions of interest for the HIPPY program

By Eva Baxter
November 11 2022 - 5:30pm
TFSS hosted a HIPPY playground session. Picture by Gareth Gardner

AN INITIALLY hesitant father said a program assisting families in their homes with early childhood development helped his daughter become Dux of her school.

