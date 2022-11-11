The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth flights: budget airline Bonza Tamworth launch faces further delays due to lengthy regulatory approval

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
November 12 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Despite waiting on its launch date, the airline revealed its full in-flight menu this week. Picture by Bonza

NEW low-cost airline Bonza's promised Tamworth flights are still yet to hit the skies, with a lengthy regulatory approval process creating further delays.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.