NEW low-cost airline Bonza's promised Tamworth flights are still yet to hit the skies, with a lengthy regulatory approval process creating further delays.
The company hinted at a November launch date to the Leader earlier this year, however confirmed this week it's yet to receive the required approval from the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA).
A Bonza spokesperson said it's working through the regulatory process but "can't wait to get people up in the sky".
The budget carrier plans to have twice-weekly trips to the Sunshine Coast from Tamworth, and Tamworth to Melbourne.
Tamworth Regional Council told the Leader it's all systems go from council's end, but the airline has advised them they're just waiting on CASA to tick the boxes.
"The latest response we have received from Bonza is it is still waiting for regulatory approval to commence its operations," a spokesperson said.
"The airport has had a number of meetings with the Bonza Ops team to discuss technical matters relating to its aircraft's use of Tamworth Regional Airport.
"These are normal discussions with new airlines utilising a new port."
Despite waiting on its launch date, the airline revealed its full in-flight menu this week which includes 40 items with a focus on Australian classics like 'snag in a bag', banana bread waffles and craft beers.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
