The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Free phone app lets everyday Aussies participate in frog study this FrogID Week

Millie Costigan
By Millie Costigan
November 12 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Frogs are one of the most threatened species on earth and a world-first Australian citizen science project is working to ensure their survival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Millie Costigan

Millie Costigan

Regional Cadet

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.