PROUD Gomeroi woman Jodie Herden will see her artwork come to life as it hits hockey fields across the state.
Ms Herden was selected to incorporate the stories of Hockey NSW Indigenous players into an artwork to celebrate their connection to country and the game.
"It was great to hear their stories," she said.
"They all had similar stories about their connection to the game and how supportive Hockey NSW had been in supporting young grassroots Indigenous players."
Despite hockey being a much loved game in the extended Herden family, Ms Herden said she had always shied away from the sport out of fear of being hit by the ball.
READ ALSO:
"It's a big sport my family played so I thought this was a great opportunity," she said.
"And the fact a rural artist was selected was even better."
A spokesperson for Hockey NSW said the organisation's working group had been entrusted with the task of selecting an Indigenous artist to promote culture in the game.
The artwork will be replicated to feature on all of Hockey NSW's representative uniforms, which includes more than 40 teams across various age groups.
"I've always wanted to have my artworks on uniforms," she said.
"That's been something I wanted to happen in my career as an artist."
When Ms Herden presented the artwork to the organisation, she also painted the same design as a mural in the Sydney Olympic Park office.
Ms Herden was accompanied by her Aunty for the trip down to Sydney, the elder in her family, who also has a love for the game.
Seeing such a large organisation actively working to tell the stories of Indigenous players is something Ms Herden said was a real positive for the game, players and spectators.
"I think it's really important for First Nations people as a whole that there's that respect and connection to community," she said.
"It just shows that sign of respect and inclusivity."
Ms Herden said it will be "pretty cool" and she'll feel "very proud" when she sees the players run out in her artwork.
The uniform is part of a broader project by Hockey NSW to create inclusive uniforms for women and girls.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.