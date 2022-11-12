The Northern Daily Leader
Gomeroi woman Jodie Herden designs cultural representative uniform for Hockey NSW

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
November 13 2022 - 6:30am
Jodie Herden's artwork will be featured on the uniforms of all the representative hockey teams. Picture by Hockey NSW

PROUD Gomeroi woman Jodie Herden will see her artwork come to life as it hits hockey fields across the state.

