While the number of students studying agriculture has remained stable for the past three years, there is a renewed push to make agriculture a staple in the curriculum.
The NSW government wants to ensure content on food and fibre production is mandatory in primary schools by 2024.
It comes as the education sector farewells one of it's long-serving agriculture teachers Bronwyn Nielsen of Calrossy Anglican School who is retiring after nearly 40 years.
Mrs Nielsen said there needed to be more ag teachers to drive programs and attend agricultural shows like the Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza.
She started taking students to events like these around 36 years ago and said much had changed since then.
"The competition has got a lot stronger and bigger over the years," Mrs Nielsen said.
"When I first started a lot of competition was against breeders of animals and there was not a lot of schools now there is a lot more quality animals out there and really professionally prepared students."
She said there had been so many highlights as a teacher but seeing former students succeed in the sector had to be a standout. "There are so many former students who make a huge difference in the beef industry and wider ag sector," she said.
"Fortunately people started to realise this was a wonderful learning platform to move into the industry."
NSW Education figures show enrolment in HSC agriculture electives have remained steady over the last three years with 1524 students this year up from 1506 in 2020. Alongside the four specific agricultural schools in NSW, there are around 300 government and non-government schools across the state that offer agriculture and VET Primary Industries elective subjects.
As a regional MP who was raised and educated in Gunnedah, Education Minister Sarah Mitchell said she knew the importance of agriculture both now and into the future.
"I feel strongly that students should know where milk comes from whether it's almond, oat or cow's milk," Ms Mitchell said.
Ms Mitchell said the NSW government was undertaking a syllabus overhaul to ensure a new science and technology kindergarten-to-six syllabus includes content on food and fibre production, which would be mandatory in schools by 2024.
"We have also made it compulsory for every single student in NSW to study agriculture, she said.
"I know our ag teachers do an incredible job each and every day in ensuring that we continue to have a pipeline of up-and-coming talent for this booming industry," she said.
