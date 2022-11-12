QUIRINDI'S swinging bridge is now swimming, after flooding destroyed the infrastructure.
The bridge, which is usually suspended over the Quirindi Creek at the end of Pittsford Street, suffered severe structural damage due to recent flooding and has been closed to the public as a safety measure.
As a result of the water, the pylons of the bridge have been bent and lost their strength.
The damage to the bridge means the structure cannot be safely held up across the creek.
Liverpool Plains Shire Council mayor Doug Hawkins said the area would be off limits until further notice.
"It is really important that people act on this advice and steer clear of the area until further notice," he said.
"We do not want an accident to occur, or for anyone to be hurt."
Council is now working with Transport for NSW to seek a claim to replace the bridge.
READ ALSO:
The damaged structure will remain in place for an assessment to occur.
Until the bridge is replaced the area will be cordoned off.
Cr Hawkins said he urged everyone in the community to stay away from the bridge for their own safety.
Council has urged residents to stay safe and away from flooded areas multiple times throughout the past month.
Drivers were urged to pay attention to road closed signs after a cattle truck rolled over Gap Road in Werris Creek and motorists were caught ignoring safety warnings.
Cr Hawkins said everyone was "strongly urged to do the right thing".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.