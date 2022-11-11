At about 8.30pm on Saturday night in Sydney, an engrossing moment will occur in a compelling father-daughter relationship.
That is when Jemma Coney will pilot the Greg Coney-trained pacer Roclea Image in a Group 1 final at Menangle Park. It will be their first Group 1 final as a team, and 20-year-old Jemma's first Group 1 final period.
For Greg, a harness racing veteran who moved from Nowra to Tamworth five years ago, it will be his second Group 1 final.
Win or lose the $100,000 NSW Breeders Challenge showdown, competing in the series climax for three-year-old colts and geldings is a major highlight of a partnership that began when Jemma joined her father in Tamworth in order to pursue a harness racing career.
Read also:
The move has paid off handsomely: Jemma has blossomed into one of the state's leading female drivers, while her 53-year-old father has won a Tamworth trainers premiership and two North West trainers premierships.
He is well-placed to win this season's Tamworth premiership.
Speaking at his stables at Tamworth Paceway, Greg said his daughter "left everything" at Nowra in order to join him in Tamworth three years ago and chase her harness racing dreams.
He said: "Most young kids are going out partying on weekends, but she's that dedicated to the horses she turns up all the time [to work]. She deserves everything she gets out of it."
Turning up to work includes pre-sunrise starts seven days a week.
Jemma - who has 98 career wins and is set to claim her third-straight Tamworth female drivers premiership - also works in the disability support sector and in retail.
"It's more than I expected," she said of her harness racing career.
"We have our times when I get cranky early in the morning," she added, in reference to her relationship with her father. "But it's good that we can work together and get results together."
Jemma said qualifying for the Group 1 final was "pretty exciting".
"I thought I'd been in one before," she said of a Group 1 final. "But it was only a Group 2 race - and I was nervous enough for that."
Roclea Image, a brown gelding with seven wins and seven placings from 28 starts, finished fourth at Menangle - 2.1 metres behind the winner - on October 25.
Greg said that performances "gives us a lot of confidence" that Roclea Image could "run a good race" on Saturday. The horse was paying $34 for the win (TAB fixed odds).
The Coneys' connection to Tamworth is being deepened via their construction of a 15-hectare training facility at Warral. The family hopes to live at the facility - which will include a full-size half-mile track - within 12 months.
Greg's 15-year-old son, Jye, is in the process of obtaining his harness racing driver's licence.
His daughter Morgan, 12, and son Nash, 10, compete in mini trots, while his stepdaughter Madi Young was one of the state's most promising young drivers, but is not competing any more.
"That'll be exciting for us to get out there on to the property," Greg said of the new facility.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.