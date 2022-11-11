The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth's Hinwood family raises more than $7000 for the Stroke Foundation

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
November 12 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Hinwood and son Nic Hinwood are raising money for the Stroke Foundation. Picture by Peter Hardin

JUST days after David Hinwood's 70th birthday his world was turned upside down.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.