JUST days after David Hinwood's 70th birthday his world was turned upside down.
But now the stroke survivor has rallied his family to help others navigate the life-changing event.
Mr Hinwood was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital after he suffered an aortic dissection, which required emergency life-saving surgery and resulted in a stroke.
The well-known volunteer among local rotary groups, Oxley Community Transport and Challenge Community Services, didn't return home until July, after months of rehabilitation and treatment in Newcastle and Tamworth.
David's son Nic, said the recovery process was "confronting" with the family waiting three days for his father to just open his eyes.
"It changes your whole perspective," Nic said.
"You can't sit there and wish for full recovery, you've just got to wish for the next small step."
The stroke has taken a toll on the entire family, with Nic's mother Helen now taking on the role of primary carer.
"It's a big life change for everyone," Nic said.
To help raise awareness and money, Nic and his two sisters Madeleine and Katy, have pledged to exercise for 60 minutes a day, six days a week, as part of the Stride4Stroke challenge.
David said he was proud of the kids who have "picked it up and ran with it" to help others like him recover.
With support from the community the family has raised more than $7000 for the Stroke Foundation.
"The work they're [Stroke Foundation] doing to give people in such an uncertain time, kind of guidance and support, is incredible," Nic said.
"The Stroke Foundation was on the fringe of everything we were doing and navigating, we just weren't aware.
"We will give them every cent we can."
Since the stroke, the family have also thrown their support behind LifeBlood and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service, to give back to those who helped keep David alive.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
