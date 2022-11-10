A DONATION drive is underway to help a group of men from Papua New Guinea play cricket at Inverell.
There is 18 new residents from across PNG who will be working in the meat industry at Bindaree Food Group for the next few years.
People can drop off old helmets, pads, stumps, bats, balls and other items of use at the drop-off point in town at SportsPower or any local cricket ground this weekend.
"A couple of them came along to our last cricket meeting and said they would be interested in playing," Inverell District Association secretary Simon Smith said.
"They're happy and jovial blokes; we really want to be supportive of them while they're in our community.
"They're going to be here for a while and eventually they might help us get our B-grade competition going again because we didn't have enough teams for it this year.
"We're still investigating what we can do, but we want to organise a bit of a competition for them to play together on a Sunday.
"I spoke to Greg Sparke at the indoor cricket centre and got some balls that are a bit softer that they could use to learn and have a bit of a muck around with.
"Dave Mudaliar from SportsPower said he would be happy to be the collection point for some extra gear to be dropped off and it all rolled on from there.
"All 18 of them turned up for the first hit-out last weekend and hopefully we can do something a bit more formal when we get more gear."
The group live in four houses around town and have joined the Uniting Church.
The church has helped them with housing and establishing links in the community.
Dick Hudson is involved in the housing program and said many of them have left wives and family back in PNG.
"They're already in to their second week of work and they're lovely bunch of blokes," Mr Hudson said.
"They love singing and its been a real boost to have them at the church.
"Last week we had a worship, prayer and food night with some of the other churches.
"A group from Vanuatu sang a few songs, they ended up mixing and singing together, it was a real uplifting thing to see."
