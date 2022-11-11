THE humble cabbage shot to fame during the lettuce shortage of 2022, but the vegetable has proven its got a healthy level of popularity and all for a good cause.
Paradise Farm Markets sold 1200 cabbages - six times the normal amount - in just a week to raise money for Ronald McDonald House.
The challenge stemmed from an overgrown cabbage patch, and store owner Brendon North said he came up with the idea to support and encourage local growers and residents.
"The grower usually supplies us 200 [cabbages] a week ... I don't know why he suddenly had over a 1000," Mr North told the Leader.
"They had to be harvested that week, he was either going to plough them or lose them."
One thing led to another and 'The Great Cabbage Challenge' bloomed.
Mr North said he didn't expect to sell 24 pallets' worth of cabbages when the challenge was announced.
"Most of the cabbages we sell are usually to the Asian restaurants in town, of the 200 we would usually see 150 go there," he said.
"So the influx went basically to retail customers who came in and thought 'this is a great cause'.
READ ALSO:
During the week, staff posted cabbage-inspired recipes on the store's social media page to keep shoppers hungry for the vegetable heads.
"We had customers coming in saying 'I don't usually eat cabbage but I'll learn to cook it'," he said.
The sale raised $1000 for Tamworth's Ronald McDonald House.
"It was amazing how everyone responded ... it was all about good will," Mr North said.
"Most of our customers we have really good relationships with and I think they just have those sorts of values."
Paradise Farm Markets has supported Ronald McDonald House multiple times over the years and Mr North said he believed it was a "good cause".
With the challenge coming to a close, Mr North will treat himself to a chow mein to honour the vegetable.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.