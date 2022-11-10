Wests Tigers will return to Tamworth for a fourth time when they meet South Sydney at Scully Park on July 28.
The round 22 clash was revealed after the NRL released its 2023 draw on Thursday, with the game to be played on a Friday night.
That is a change from Wests Tigers' three previous trips to Tamworth including a loss to Cronulla in August: those games were played on Saturday night.
James Cooper, Wests Entertainment Group (WEG) deputy chief executive, said the announcement of the clash was "really exciting".
"Both teams have got a real good following," he said, adding: "We're thrilled to continue that relationship with the Tigers."
Cooper said moving the match to Friday night "is one that just fits". Kick off is 6pm.
"I think it's a good change for the event," he said.
"We've been used to Saturday evening ... But the opportunity for Friday night came up."
He added: "The local community up here is used to Wests Tigers, and we know that South Sydney's got a tremendous following everywhere."
WEG previously signed a three-year contract with Wests Tigers, but the deal took five years to complete due to COVID-19. The new contract is for 12 months.
Cooper said WEG wanted Tamworth's NRL fixture to be an annual happening - whether that was with Wests Tigers or another club.
"So, naturally, we'll go back to the Wests Tigers," he said. "And if it works for all parties, then we'll look to do that again [bring a Wests Tigers home game to Tamworth].
"But if it doesn't, then we're gonna look to bring an NRL game to here every year."
Tickets for the clash go on sale on December 12 via a staged release.
