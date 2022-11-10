A FORMER news station will soon be torn down to make way for a Mexican-themed chain restaurant, after council ticked off the plans.
The old NBN TV station at 226 Bridge Street in West Tamworth will be demolished with Tamworth Regional Council approving a development application for the city's first Guzman y Gomez.
During the public exhibition period, council received three submissions from the community addressing their concerns.
"The submitter's concerns have been considered as a part of the assessment of the application," council's determination letter said.
"The proposed development is considered to be of an appropriate scale and form for the site and the character of the locality."
Council deemed the 20-space car park and landscaping for the site acceptable and said the development is "suitable and its approval is within the public interest".
The company announced its intention to set up a Tamworth store last year, and will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week
"The centre will operate with a total of 80 staff with an average 12 staff onsite at any given time during the day and a minimum of three staff on at any given time during the night," it said.
NBN Television, who had occupied the lot since December 1996, moved to a new space at 31 to 41 The Ringers Road, Tamworth, earlier this year.
Guzman y Gomez has been contacted for further comment.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
