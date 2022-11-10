The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth council removes restriction banning outdoor diners drinking alcohol during Tamworth Country Music Festival

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
November 10 2022 - 4:00pm
Council's manager of compliance Ross Briggs said the changes are about making Tamworth a more cosmopolitan and progressive city. Picture by Gareth Gardner

A BEER or a wine is back on the menu for festival-goers in January, with council lifting a ban for outdoor diners after a push from the local hospitality industry.

