A BEER or a wine is back on the menu for festival-goers in January, with council lifting a ban for outdoor diners after a push from the local hospitality industry.
Tamworth Regional Council has scrapped a restriction banning outdoor diners from drinking alcohol with their meals during the annual Tamworth Country Music Festival.
Manager of compliance Ross Briggs said issues with alcohol related offences and "people getting rowdy" during the festival's early days forced council to introduce the ban in 1996.
"Council and the police decided to exclude the service of alcohol from outdoor dining areas during that time because they wanted to convert the festival to a more family-friendly event," he said.
"Now, the hospitality industry has come to council seeking to expand their business and level of service to have year-round service of alcohol with meals.
"That's all a part of making Tamworth a more cosmopolitan and progressive city."
He said the move would help boost trade for the hospitality industry which has suffered so much during COVID.
Representatives from the local hospitality sector are pushing to have the policy changed even further, and remove a rule which only allows alcohol to be consumed in outdoor dining areas when a meal is served, year round.
Mr Briggs said feedback from police included concerns about the proposal to remove the requirement for a meal to be served with alcohol, because statistics show serving alcohol with food minimises anti-social incidents.
Tamworth's outdoor dining policy is open for community feedback until December 7 on council's website.
