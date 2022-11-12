The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth Regional Council supports Dolly Parton's Imagination Library Tamworth program with $300,000 over three years

By Caitlin Reid
November 12 2022 - 11:30am
Megan Pitt, Shiralee Franks, Jacqueline Smith and Jonathan Stilts. Picture by Peter Hardin, file

A FREE program hoping to turn the page on Tamworth's poor literacy rates has been boosted with hundreds of thousands of dollars.

