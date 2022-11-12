A FREE program hoping to turn the page on Tamworth's poor literacy rates has been boosted with hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Tamworth Regional Council has allocated $300,000 to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library program in Tamworth over the next three years.
The free book gifting organisation mails a high-quality book to all registered children each month, at no cost to the child's family. Children receive books from birth to five years old.
Tamworth mayor Russell Webb, who put forward the mayoral minute at this week's meeting, said everyone knows literacy levels in the regions are low and the program is helping to lift them.
"The program is working very well I believe and I would like to see it funded right through until 2024 when we can do some more research," he said.
"I would also like to see the state government fund this program, this is a state issue."
The program was first launched in Tamworth in 2019, and since then about 2500 local children have enrolled.
Councillor Judy Coates said the Tamworth region has been identified as the gold standard for running the program.
"As a result of that, 26 LGAs have followed our example," she said.
The cost of providing the books - $9 per child per month - is funded by council, community groups and local business.
United Way Australia, who runs the program, recently announced a significant financial contribution to the project.
Council will undertake a donation and sponsorship campaign to secure further funding.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
