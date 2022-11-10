Josh McCulloch was en route to Sydney and what he hopes will be another Thai scalp.
The rising Muay Thai star was in a buoyant mood as he spoke over the phone while driving through Scone on Thursday, ahead of his pro bout against experienced Thai Nithichai Yoadam in Sydney on Saturday night.
As an amateur, the 21-year-old Tamworthian stopped two Thai opponents on Phuket.
A win over Nithichai would provide the red-hot fighter - who has started his pro career with three-straight victories including two by stoppage - with the ideal springboard into the biggest showdown of his career.
On December 10 at the Sleeman Sports Complex in Brisbane, McCulloch will be the No 2 attraction on a promotion headlined by the mega bout between George Mann and Jake Lund for the WBC light heavyweight diamond title.
He will put his Rise lightweight championship on the line against Gold Coast-based Thai Orono Pumlumnow - who has had some 400 fights, according to McCulloch's trainer, Scott Chaffey.
McCulloch said he was "feeing really, really good and strong" for Saturday's 60kg, five-round matchup at the Sydney Portugese Club at Marrickville.
"The fight camp and fight week have been perfected to a T," he said, adding that he felt he could "go 10 rounds" when he trained in Tamworth on Wednesday night.
"It definitely reinforces that confidence. And I know I've got a really tough fight ahead of me. And I know I'm gonna really have to push hard.
"But I'm confident in my preparation, and can't wait for the opportunity."
McCulloch's team have been told that Nithichai is a Sydney-based Muay Thai coach who is coming off a three-year fight layoff and is aged in his early 20s.
"This is gonna be only my fourth professional fight," McCulloch said, "and this is gonna be, like, his 180-something [fight]."
As such, he said could understand why he was the underdog.
"But I'm looking to prove people wrong, especially with these next two fights ... fighting very experienced opponents, and a calibre of opponents that I'm yet to face.
"But I know it will bring the best out of me - and bring my level to the next stage."
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
