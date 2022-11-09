ART was the beating heart between business owners, as professionals gathered for the Liverpool Plains Business Chamber breakfast.
More than 100 people got up early to hear from inspirational speakers about the benefits the new Quirindi Silo Art project, one that's been three years in the making, will bring to the region.
Project committee member Ian Carter said once the project is finished it could generate $10.2 million for the town.
"We all need to act to bring people to Quirindi to support people and businesses so that we can all benefit," he said.
"Silo art is proven to do this, particularly when supported by the local businesses providing the goods and services that visitors desire, and giving them a positive experience."
Silo artist Peter Ryan spoke to the audience about his artistic endeavour, which is already taking shape and is expected to be complete by December.
"I spoke first with Liverpool Plains community members, landholders and cultural representatives and listened to what their communities mean to them," he said.
"From that I created the silo art design, with a focus on capturing and telling stories of local importance and significance."
Mr Ryan is being assisted by local artist Kate Rutter.
Special presentations were also delivered from The Plains Inc. chair Clare Lee and Nundle Business Tourism and Marketing Group Inc. president Megan Trousdale, on the benefits of agritourism.
Chamber president Sally Alden said the free event had left the audience with strategies about how to best promote the region.
"It was a tremendous morning with loads of positive takeaways and lots of exciting connections made across the region," she said.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
