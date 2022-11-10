Prior to the beginning of the season, Andrew Osmond was so busy with work that he had scarcely picked up a bat or ball since the 2021/22 grand final.
So it was as much of a surprise to him as anyone that he has been Albion's best player in their first two games of the season.
After scoring 27 and taking 3-20 in Albion's opening loss to Court House, Osmond backed up last weekend to crush an unbeaten 32 from 24 balls, including four fours and one six.
His knock propelled Albion to a total of 9-174 at Wolseley Park, which proved too much for Mornington to chase down, and was described by captain Andy Mack as "probably the match-winner".
"The last two weeks, he's come out and played his natural style," Mack said of Osmond.
"Sort of that see-ball, hit ball go about him, and he's probably been our best player over the last couple of weeks."
Osmond credited his ability to hit the ball long and powerfully, particularly over midwicket, to his background in tennis.
"[It helps] when you're swinging to cow corner, it's just a cross-court forehand," Osmond said.
After winning the toss and electing to bat first on Saturday, Albion was in trouble late in the first innings.
Despite useful scores from James Mack (25), Daniel Head (44), and Sam O'Gorman (30), they suffered a late collapse and looked bound for a score of roughly 120.
That is, until Osmond strode to the wicket at 8-106.
After he biffed his way to 32 and pushed Albion to 174, Mack knew they had a good chance of defending the total.
"He put us in a position where, instead of it being a handy score, it was a really good score in the end," he said.
"It was probably the difference, along with his partnership with Sam O'Gorman, it was really crucial."
In response, Mornington began relatively steadily and worked their way to 4-84. But a five-wicket haul to Mitch Herden (5-44), along with some restrictive bowling from the quicks, stifled any chance they had of reaching the total.
"[Herden's spell] was very crucial," Mack said.
"He flighted the ball well, went for a few runs but was continually happy to flight the ball. A couple of times he got hit, but stuck to his guns and got the rewards."
Mornington was all out for 105, which gave Albion the win by 69 runs.
It was, Mack said, nice to notch up their first win after a disappointing loss to start the season.
This weekend, Albion will look to extend their win streak to two against the Kookaburras at Wolseley, while Mornington and Court House face off at Kitchener Park.
