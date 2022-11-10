The Northern Daily Leader

Gunnedah cricket: Albion score opening win of 2022/23 season over Mornington

By Zac Lowe
Updated November 10 2022 - 11:42am, first published 11:41am
Albion captain Andy Mack was thrilled with the all-round performance of the team on Saturday. Picture by Samantha Newsam.

Prior to the beginning of the season, Andrew Osmond was so busy with work that he had scarcely picked up a bat or ball since the 2021/22 grand final.

