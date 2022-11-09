SHOVELS are set to hit the ground to rebuild Rangari Road before the end of the year, according to Tamworth's MP, but the contract for the job is yet to be awarded.
Member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson said work on a 19.6 kilometre stretch of the road in the Tamworth and Gunnedah council areas - an election promise of his made in 2019 - will begin in December.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson confirmed to the Leader early works are set to begin next month, with the NSW government allocating $15.6 million to deliver the project.
"The project will take about 12 months to complete, weather permitting," they said.
"The contract for the project is currently being finalised and has not yet been awarded."
In a statement released on Wednesday, Mr Anderson said he "did not want to see the recent flooding events push back construction any further".
Transport for NSW took over responsibility from local councils for fixing up Rangari Road back in July, after an ongoing saga over costs, which saw the project continually delayed.
It followed concerns from Gunnedah and Tamworth mayors at the time that the state government couldn't get the whole job done with just the $15.6 million dedicated.
Gunnedah mayor Jamie Chaffey told the Leader that for the 2019 election commitment made by Mr Anderson to now be at a stage where the construction date is set, is a "relief".
"It's a relief to the community that rely on Rangari Road for their transport needs," he said.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
