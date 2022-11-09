Shane Wadwell Snr can often be found working out among the hard young bodies at Anytime Fitness Tamworth.
The 56-year-old is a member of the older brigade who frequent the popular gym. As the North Tamworth Bears' trainer, it behoves him to stay fit.
At each workout, Wadwell wears a support brace on his left knee.
A lifetime ago, when Wadwell said he was "about 19" years old, he broke his kneecap playing first-grade rugby for Quirindi.
Read also:
The knee "was never the same", he said.
Following his sons' sporting careers became a real passion for Wadwell, with the Wadwell family arriving at the Bears more than a decade ago.
Wadwell's sons, Shane Leigh and Brock, won multiple first-grade premierships at the Bears.
And at the club's recent presentation night, their old man was awarded life membership.
Along with his trainer role at Norths - which includes running water and strapping players - Wadwell sits on the club's committee and operates the bar at Jack Woolaston Oval.
He also generally helps out where he can across all the grades.
"I thought I'd have to do a few more years to get something like that," he said of the life membership.
"I was very honoured, with it being such a great club with such a great bunch of people there ... They're an unreal family club."
Wadwell's wife, Rose, is also a Bears committee member. "She does as much as I do," he said.
In March, Wadwell will get two knee replacements.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.