RESPECT from Tamworth hospital staff for the cultural or religious beliefs of patients declined in 2021 compared to the year before, a survey of patients found.
Patients that said their cultural and religious beliefs were always respected dropped 11 per cent, on par with Sydney's Campbelltown Hospital for the largest decline in that category in NSW.
Outcomes in hospital patient care were worse across the state than in 2020, according to a Bureau of Health Information survey of more than 19,000 patients rating the care they received throughout 2021.
Patients admitted to Tamworth hospital rating the teamwork of health professionals highly, declined 10 per cent and patients who said the care and treatment they received in hospital helped them, dropped 9 per cent in 2021.
Four per cent more patients experienced a problem related to their care and treatment during their Tamworth hospital stay or soon after, in 2021 than in 2020.
But ratings did improve by three per cent among patients who said treatment from doctors was "very good", and a jump of four per cent was recorded in those that said they were always treated with respect and dignity.
A spokeswoman for Hunter New England Local Health District said the performance of Tamworth hospital was equal to other hospitals in the state.
She said the Delta and Omicron COVID-19 waves in the second half of 2021 presented greater challenges to health services across the state, than those faced in 2020.
"This likely impacted on these results and needs to be considered when comparing the two years," she said.
Despite the food served at Tamworth hospital leaping 10 per cent in patients' good books, food remained the worst performing category by far.
Just a quarter of patients gave the selection of dishes served at Tamworth hospital the highest rating in 2021.
