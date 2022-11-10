The Northern Daily Leader

Basketball: Tamworth teams pepper grand finals at Port Macquarie Seaside Classic

By Zac Lowe
November 10 2022 - 1:00pm
The Tamworth Thunderbolts under 17s men's team claimed a strong 57-32 win over Coffs Harbour in the Seaside Classic over the weekend. Picture by the Tamworth Basketball Association.

The Port Macquarie Seaside Classic is often used as an opportunity by visiting associations to sort out their representative teams prior to the beginning of the season.

