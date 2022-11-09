Remembrance Day is back fully fledged in Tamworth, after scaled back services during the course of COVID-19.
Vice president of the Tamworth RSL Sub-Branch David Howles, said schools from throughout the Tamworth community will line up to lay wreaths.
"Luckily, now without all the COVID restrictions, we can return to our non restricted service, and we'll have all the schools there represented," he said.
"We'll conduct the service and the school children are involved in the service with poetry readings.
"So we're looking forward to seeing a large amount of people come out and join us on the day."
Wreaths will be laid for each conflict that called Australian servicemen and women to serve over the years.
"It's quite an extensive wreath laying list," Mr Howles said.
The service will get under way from 10:15am at Tamworth Town Hall. Members of the public are invited to attend.
"We'll be selling badges from out the front of the Town Hall from 9:30 in the morning and have a gazebo set up so people can see us there," he said. "So for those who want to purchase a badge as part of the poppy appeal, they can do so."
Money raised helps to support veterans and their families.
There won't be any street closures on the day, but Mr Howles said they do encourage people to "stop at 11 o'clock and remember those who have taken the ultimate sacrifice for our country."
"That's the important thing on the day, that we stop and remember at 11am," he said.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
