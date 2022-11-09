The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Remembrance Day in Tamworth is back without COVID-19 restrictions for 2022

Mark Kriedemann
By Mark Kriedemann
November 10 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Remembrance Day services held during the pandemic were somewhat scaled back. Picture by Peter Hardin.

Remembrance Day is back fully fledged in Tamworth, after scaled back services during the course of COVID-19.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kriedemann

Mark Kriedemann

Journalist

I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.